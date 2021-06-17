Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000.

NBO stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

