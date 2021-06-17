Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $789.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.