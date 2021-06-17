Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 108,721 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $36.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

