Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Gap Down to $89.13

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.13, but opened at $85.73. Ceridian HCM shares last traded at $84.92, with a volume of 9,362 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

