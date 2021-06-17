ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Short Interest Update

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,120,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 31,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,570,161.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,575,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,723 shares of company stock worth $6,383,992 over the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WISH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

