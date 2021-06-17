Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Increases By 38.7%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $42.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

