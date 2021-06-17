Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONE opened at $197.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $137.42 and a 12-month high of $198.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.