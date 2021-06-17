Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Arvinas worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $82.02 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.