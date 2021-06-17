BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,148 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $126,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,484 shares of company stock worth $539,189. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

