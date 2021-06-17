Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,257,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.45% of Flex worth $132,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,794,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after buying an additional 4,791,187 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,070,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,413,000 after buying an additional 2,162,793 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 49,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $895,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 55,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,018,506.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 167,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,406.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,762 shares of company stock worth $3,826,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

