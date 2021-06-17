David A. Ranhoff Sells 30,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $152.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 245.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.63. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

