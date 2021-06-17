Analysts Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report sales of $22.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the lowest is $22.48 million. Identiv posted sales of $19.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $100.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.06 million to $101.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $116.33 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million.

INVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Identiv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Identiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Identiv by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVE opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Identiv has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.26 million, a PE ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

