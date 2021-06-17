Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $3,254,300.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $43.61 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.26.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,244 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

