Brent Frei Sells 50,100 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $3,250,486.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 245,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

