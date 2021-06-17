Christina Charlotte Kramer Sells 18,727 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90.

TSE CM opened at C$147.14 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$89.42 and a one year high of C$147.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.43. The company has a market cap of C$66.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$152.62.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.