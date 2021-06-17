Frank Calderoni Sells 45,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAN. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Anaplan by 8.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

