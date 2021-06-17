HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,216,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.06% of HomeStreet worth $141,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

HMST opened at $43.30 on Thursday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $924.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.01.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

