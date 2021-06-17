Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,655 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 343,311 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 641,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,688 shares during the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. Analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

EURN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

