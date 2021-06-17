BlackRock Inc. Sells 58,548 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,548 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.71% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $138,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR opened at $102.88 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $105.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.