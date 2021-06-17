BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Viad worth $140,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Viad by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Viad by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Viad by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 619,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,628,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

VVI stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Viad Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.03.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

