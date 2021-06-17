Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,153 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $231.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

