Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.05 ($55.35).

FPE stock opened at €34.20 ($40.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.21. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

