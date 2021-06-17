DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.10.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in DISH Network by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

