Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

AF opened at €4.59 ($5.40) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of €4.70.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

