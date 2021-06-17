Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €179.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €208.82 ($245.67).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €163.00 ($191.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.65. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €92.10 ($108.35) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

