Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €179.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €208.82 ($245.67).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €163.00 ($191.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.65. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €92.10 ($108.35) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

