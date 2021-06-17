Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $495.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,881.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

