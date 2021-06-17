Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 202.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 107.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 96.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 104.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

HWKN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.27. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

