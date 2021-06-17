BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 4,197 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 53,137 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.73.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

