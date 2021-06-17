BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTS opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $527.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

