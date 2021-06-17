BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $564.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

BBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

