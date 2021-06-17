16,125 Shares in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIV. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $109,003.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,705 shares in the company, valued at $828,158.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,412 shares of company stock valued at $995,503 in the last 90 days.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.