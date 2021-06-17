Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 344 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.19% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

CSA stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.18. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $66.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

