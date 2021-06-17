Soitec’s (SLOIY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SLOIY opened at $102.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.94. Soitec has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $108.75.
About Soitec
