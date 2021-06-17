Soitec’s (SLOIY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SLOIY opened at $102.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.94. Soitec has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

