Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $293,000 Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

