Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Chart Industries stock opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

