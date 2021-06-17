Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.