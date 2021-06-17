Short Interest in Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Increases By 50.0%

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Q.E.P. stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Q.E.P. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $111.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of -0.20.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer and do-it-yourself markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades.

