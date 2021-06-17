Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 515,019 shares.The stock last traded at $41.49 and had previously closed at $41.96.

MDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,188,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 727,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after acquiring an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,189,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Meredith by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

