Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $412.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 412 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 406.80 ($5.31), with a volume of 717241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405.80 ($5.30).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £808.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 384.12.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Tom Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

