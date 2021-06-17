Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of DMC Global worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in DMC Global by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DMC Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DMC Global alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.