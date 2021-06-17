Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading 2.7% Higher

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.30. 99,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,485,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,436,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,954,000 after buying an additional 113,412 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,720,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 718,954 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 609,503 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.