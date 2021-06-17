BioNTech’s (BNTX) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reiterated their sell rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $146.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.82.
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $203.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $252.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of -1.58.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
