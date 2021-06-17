BioNTech’s (BNTX) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reiterated their sell rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $146.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.82.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $203.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $252.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.