Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Filo Mining stock opened at C$9.93 on Wednesday. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.76.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$824,614.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$112,755.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

