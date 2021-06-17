Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.89 ($15.16).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

ETR:KCO opened at €12.23 ($14.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of €11.34. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €3.96 ($4.66) and a one year high of €13.08 ($15.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.