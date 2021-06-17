Kindred Biosciences’ (KIN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Aegis reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KIN. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $417.88 million, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,135,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 217,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

