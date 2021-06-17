Financial Comparison: American Well (AMWL) versus The Competition

American Well (NYSE: AMWL) is one of 206 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American Well to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Well and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $245.26 million -$224.43 million -6.02 American Well Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -190.65

American Well’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Well and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 7 5 0 2.42 American Well Competitors 1141 5868 10826 314 2.57

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.32%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.14%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well N/A N/A N/A American Well Competitors -146.39% -11.53% 1.15%

Summary

American Well rivals beat American Well on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

