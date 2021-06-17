One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 3,051,366 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 3,051,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $12,235,977.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,840.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, June 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 38,370 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $157,317.00.

On Monday, June 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 85,099 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $345,501.94.

On Tuesday, June 1st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 103,850 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $436,170.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $339,393.36.

On Monday, April 26th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $8,514,709.28.

On Friday, April 23rd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $7,241,011.47.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,671.00.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

