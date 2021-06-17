NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells $7,769,883.38 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 61.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.