Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 167.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Generation Bio worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.89.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBIO. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $1,085,528.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,057. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.