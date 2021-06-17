Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chase were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Chase by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chase by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,720.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $397,222. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $104.81 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.01. The company has a market cap of $990.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 14.72%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

